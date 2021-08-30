Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Afghanistan war ends, last U.S. evacuation flights leave Kabul - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - The last American evacuation flights have left Afghanistan's Kabul international airport, ending almost 20 years of US war, its longest.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Tega Reveals What She’ll Do If Her Marriage Crashes After The Show - Talk Glitz, 12 hours ago
3 "It cost me 2.5 million to live in Nigeria for two months" UK-based woman who visited Nigeria says her heart bleeds for the poor in the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 ''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Naira falls to all-time low of 527 against dollar - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Organised labour appeals to FG against electricity, petrol price hike — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 16 hours ago
10 Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
