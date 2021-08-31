Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Naira falls to all-time low of 527 against dollar
News photo The Punch  - The naira extended its decline on Monday, sliding to an all-time low of 527 against the dollar at the parallel market.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Naira falls to N527 to dollar at parallel market The Nation:
Naira falls to N527 to dollar at parallel market
Forex: Naira Falls To N527 Per Dollar Independent:
Forex: Naira Falls To N527 Per Dollar
Naira Drops To All-time Low Of 527/$ Economic Confidential:
Naira Drops To All-time Low Of 527/$
Naira dips to all-time low of 527 against dollar TV360 Nigeria:
Naira dips to all-time low of 527 against dollar
Naira Depreciates Further to N527/$1 at Parallel Market | Business Business Post Nigeria:
Naira Depreciates Further to N527/$1 at Parallel Market | Business
Naira Falls To All-Time Low Against Dollar…See Latest Exchange Rate Gist 36:
Naira Falls To All-Time Low Against Dollar…See Latest Exchange Rate
Naira Falls to N527 to Dollar at Parallel Market Affairs TV:
Naira Falls to N527 to Dollar at Parallel Market
Naira Falls To All-Time Low Against Dollar...See Latest Exchange Rate Tori News:
Naira Falls To All-Time Low Against Dollar...See Latest Exchange Rate


   More Picks
1 We're borrowing sensibly and responsibly, FG says - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo passes Manchester United medicals - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 Court extends order restraining DSS, AGF from arresting Igboho - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 I asked my daughter to go for BBNaija after my failed attempts – Angel’s mum - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 ''People cannot sleep their way to the top''- MC Galaxy writes open letter to Big Broither Naija, calls for all housemates to be put up for eviction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 BBNaija 2021: ‘Very Shameful’ – Reactions as photo of married woman, Tega cuddling with Boma under the duvet surfaces - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
10 Nigeria stock market opens week with N83 billion loss - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info