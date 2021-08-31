Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

MTN Nigeria clarifies alleged indebtedness to FG
News photo The Herald  - MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has clarified an alleged indebtedness to the Federal Government of Nigeria in respect to outstanding taxes.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

1 Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 BBNaija 2021: ‘Very Shameful’ – Reactions as photo of married woman, Tega cuddling with Boma under the duvet surfaces - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
3 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 "It cost me 2.5 million to live in Nigeria for two months" UK-based woman who visited Nigeria says her heart bleeds for the poor in the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria stock market opens week with N83 billion loss - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
7 ''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Naira falls to all-time low of 527 against dollar - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 Organised labour appeals to FG against electricity, petrol price hike — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 11 hours ago
10 Man kills another for taking position he was sacked from - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
