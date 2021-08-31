Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Three members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide have allegedly been kidnapped at Osara community along Lokoja-Okene road in Adavi Local Government Council of Kogi State.

 

2 hours ago
