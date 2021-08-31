Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Corpse of missing 13-year-old mentally challenged boy recovered from well – Police
Vanguard News
- The corpse of a 13-year-old mentally challenged boy, who went missing on Saturday in Danzomo village, Suletankarkar
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
13-year mentally challenged boy's corpse found in open well
The Sun:
Corpse of missing 13-year-old boy recovered from well – Police – The Sun Nigeria
Naija Loaded:
SO SAD!! Corpse Of Missing 13-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Boy Recovered From Well
Information Nigeria:
Corpse Of Missing 13-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Boy Recovered From Well
Peoples Gazette:
Corpse of mentally challenged 13-year-old boy found in well
The Herald:
Mentally-ill boy, 13, dies inside well, corpse recovered in Jigawa | Metro | herald.ng
Daily Nigerian:
Corpse of missing 13-year-old boy found in well – Police
The Eagle Online:
Corpse of missing 13-year-old boy recovered from well – Police
More Picks
1
Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
3
BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
I delivered N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors inside forest -RCCG worshipper -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
5
''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
7
Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
BBNaija: I wouldn’t feel bad if I don’t win N90m grand prize – Angel -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
10
BBNaija S6: I have anxiety disorder, Angel reveals -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
