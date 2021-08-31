Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Corpse of missing 13-year-old mentally challenged boy recovered from well – Police
News photo Vanguard News  - The corpse of a 13-year-old mentally challenged boy, who went missing on Saturday in Danzomo village, Suletankarkar

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

