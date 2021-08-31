Post News
News at a Glance
BBNaija: Tega Reveals What She’ll Do If Her Marriage Crashes After The Show
Talk Glitz
- Tega Dominic, the only married female housemate in the Big Brother Naija (Shine Ya Eye) Season 6 has revealed her next move if peradventure her marriage crashes after the show.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
BBNaija: What I will do if my marriage ends after reality show - Tega
The Info NG:
#BBNaija: What I will do if my marriage crashes after the show – Tega
Yaba Left Online:
#BBNaija: “Na me get the fame, na me get everything” – Tega reveals what she will do if her marriage crashes after the show (Video)
Independent:
BBNaija 6: Tega Reveals What Would Happen If BBN Breaks Her Marriage
Lailas News:
#BBNaija: Tega reveals what she’ll do if her marriage crashes after show
Pulse Nigeria:
BBNaija 2021: Tega says she'll move on if her marriage crashes after BBN
Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: Tega reveals what she will do if her marriage crashes after the show (Video)
Naija News:
#BBNaija: What I’ll Do If My Marriage Crashed After Show – Tega Reveals
Anaedo Online:
#BBNaija: Tega Reveals What She’ll Do If Her Marriage Crashed After The Show
Tunde Ednut:
#BBNaija: What I’ll Do If My Marriage Crashed After Show – Tega Reveals
Luci Post:
#BBNaija 2021: “Na me get the fame, na me get everything” - Tega reveals what she will do if her marriage crashes after the show (Video)
Naija on Point:
BBNaija 2021: Tega Reveals What She Will Do If Her Marriage Ends After The Show (VIDEO)
Fresh Reporters:
BBNaija: Tega Reveals What She Will Do If Her Marriage Ends After Show
Naija Parrot:
#BBNaija: “Na me get the fame, na me get everything” – Tega reveals what she will do if her marriage crashes after the show (Video)
More Picks
1
Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
BBNaija: Tega Reveals What She’ll Do If Her Marriage Crashes After The Show -
Talk Glitz,
12 hours ago
3
"It cost me 2.5 million to live in Nigeria for two months" UK-based woman who visited Nigeria says her heart bleeds for the poor in the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
Naira falls to all-time low of 527 against dollar -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
9
Organised labour appeals to FG against electricity, petrol price hike — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
16 hours ago
10
Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
