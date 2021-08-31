Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Why I returned to Manchester United - Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence
Daily Post  - Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken for first time on his return to Manchester United as the club confirms his transfer.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I returned to Manchester United –Ronaldo Nigerian Tribune:
Why I returned to Manchester United –Ronaldo
Man United complete signing of Ronaldo The Punch:
Man United complete signing of Ronaldo
Manchester United Complete Signing Of Cristiano Ronaldo TV360 Nigeria:
Manchester United Complete Signing Of Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus FC open up on Ronaldo The News Guru:
Juventus FC open up on Ronaldo's return to Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo Completes stunning Manchester United Transfer Oyo Gist:
Cristiano Ronaldo Completes stunning Manchester United Transfer
Cristiano Ronaldo Completes £19.8m Return to Manchester United Republican Nigeria:
Cristiano Ronaldo Completes £19.8m Return to Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Manchester, Bringing Career Earnings Of More Than $1 Billion To United Forbes Africa:
Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Manchester, Bringing Career Earnings Of More Than $1 Billion To United


   More Picks
1 Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 ''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
7 Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Obasanjo urges Nigerians to look inwards, develop local content — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 24 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: I have anxiety disorder, Angel reveals - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 BBNaija S6: How I'll treat Maria when we see after the show - Queen - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info