News at a Glance
I delivered N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors inside forest -RCCG worshipper
The Punch
- risked his life to deliver N2.5 million ransom to kidnappers of his brother-in-law in a forest in the Bwari area of the FCT.
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
How I risked my life to deliver N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors- RCCG worshipper
The Street Journal:
How I Risked My Life To Deliver N2.5m Ransom To My In-Law’s Abductors- RCCG Worshipper
The News Guru:
How I risked my life to deliver ransom to abductors of my in-law - RCCG member narrates
The Eagle Online:
How I risked my life to deliver N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors – RCCG member
Pulse Nigeria:
How I risked my life to deliver N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors- Man narrates
PM News:
RCCG member delivers N2.5m ransom to in-law’s abductors - P.M. News
Republican Nigeria:
How I Delivered N2.5m Ransom To My In-Law’s Abductors Inside Forest
Gist 36:
How I Delivered N2.5m Ransom To My In-Law’s Abductors Inside Forest
Gist Punch:
RCCG Member: I Deliver N2.5m Ransom To My In-law’s Kidnappers
Within Nigeria:
RCCG member narrates how he delivered N2.5m ransom to my in-law's abductors in Abuja forest
Tori News:
How I Delivered N2.5m Ransom To My In-Law’s Abductors Inside Forest - RCCG Worshipper Reveals
1
Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
3
BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
I delivered N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors inside forest -RCCG worshipper -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
5
''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
7
Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
BBNaija: I wouldn’t feel bad if I don’t win N90m grand prize – Angel -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
10
BBNaija S6: I have anxiety disorder, Angel reveals -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
