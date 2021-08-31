Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I delivered N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors inside forest -RCCG worshipper
News photo The Punch  - risked his life to deliver N2.5 million ransom to kidnappers of his brother-in-law in a forest in the Bwari area of the FCT.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How I risked my life to deliver N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors- RCCG worshipper Vanguard News:
How I risked my life to deliver N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors- RCCG worshipper
How I Risked My Life To Deliver N2.5m Ransom To My In-Law’s Abductors- RCCG Worshipper The Street Journal:
How I Risked My Life To Deliver N2.5m Ransom To My In-Law’s Abductors- RCCG Worshipper
How I risked my life to deliver ransom to abductors of my in-law - RCCG member narrates The News Guru:
How I risked my life to deliver ransom to abductors of my in-law - RCCG member narrates
How I risked my life to deliver N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors – RCCG member The Eagle Online:
How I risked my life to deliver N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors – RCCG member
How I risked my life to deliver N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors- Man narrates Pulse Nigeria:
How I risked my life to deliver N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors- Man narrates
RCCG member delivers N2.5m ransom to in-law’s abductors - P.M. News PM News:
RCCG member delivers N2.5m ransom to in-law’s abductors - P.M. News
How I Delivered N2.5m Ransom To My In-Law’s Abductors Inside Forest Republican Nigeria:
How I Delivered N2.5m Ransom To My In-Law’s Abductors Inside Forest
How I Delivered N2.5m Ransom To My In-Law’s Abductors Inside Forest Gist 36:
How I Delivered N2.5m Ransom To My In-Law’s Abductors Inside Forest
RCCG Member: I Deliver N2.5m Ransom To My In-law’s Kidnappers Gist Punch:
RCCG Member: I Deliver N2.5m Ransom To My In-law’s Kidnappers
RCCG member narrates how he delivered N2.5m ransom to my in-law Within Nigeria:
RCCG member narrates how he delivered N2.5m ransom to my in-law's abductors in Abuja forest
How I Delivered N2.5m Ransom To My In-Law’s Abductors Inside Forest - RCCG Worshipper Reveals Tori News:
How I Delivered N2.5m Ransom To My In-Law’s Abductors Inside Forest - RCCG Worshipper Reveals


   More Picks
1 Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 I delivered N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors inside forest -RCCG worshipper - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 ''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
7 Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 BBNaija: I wouldn’t feel bad if I don’t win N90m grand prize – Angel - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
10 BBNaija S6: I have anxiety disorder, Angel reveals - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info