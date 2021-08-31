Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Comedian Basketmouth has shared adorable photos of his baby girl, Maya, who he and his wife, Elsie, welcomed in July this year.

 

He shared photo of his bundle of joy with the caption;

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Basketmouth serves photos of his baby girl Daily Trust:
Basketmouth serves photos of his baby girl
PHOTOS: Comedian, Basketmouth Shows Off Baby Maya On his social media page, Basketmouth said, "Her name is Maya...Maya Okpocha." Credit: Instagram| Basketmouth The Punch:
PHOTOS: Comedian, Basketmouth Shows Off Baby Maya On his social media page, Basketmouth said, "Her name is Maya...Maya Okpocha." Credit: Instagram| Basketmouth
Comedian, Basketmouth shares adorable photo of his babygirl, Maya The Info NG:
Comedian, Basketmouth shares adorable photo of his babygirl, Maya
Comedian, Basketmouth, shares cute photos of his baby girl, Maya (Photos) Yaba Left Online:
Comedian, Basketmouth, shares cute photos of his baby girl, Maya (Photos)
Basketmouth Welcomes Baby Girl Independent:
Basketmouth Welcomes Baby Girl
Comedian Basketmouth releases photos of his newborn daughter Pulse Nigeria:
Comedian Basketmouth releases photos of his newborn daughter
Why Would Basketmouth Need A New Gun? The Will:
Why Would Basketmouth Need A New Gun?
Comedian, Basketmouth, shares cute photos of his baby girl, Maya (Photos) Naija Log:
Comedian, Basketmouth, shares cute photos of his baby girl, Maya (Photos)
Comedian Basketmouth shares adorable photos of his baby girl , Maya 😍 Gist Reel:
Comedian Basketmouth shares adorable photos of his baby girl , Maya 😍
Comedian, Basketmouth shares cute photos of his New child, Maya(Photos) Correct Kid:
Comedian, Basketmouth shares cute photos of his New child, Maya(Photos)
Comedian, Basketmouth, shares cute photos of his baby girl, Maya (Photos) Naija Parrot:
Comedian, Basketmouth, shares cute photos of his baby girl, Maya (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 BBNaija 2021: ‘Very Shameful’ – Reactions as photo of married woman, Tega cuddling with Boma under the duvet surfaces - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
3 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 "It cost me 2.5 million to live in Nigeria for two months" UK-based woman who visited Nigeria says her heart bleeds for the poor in the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria stock market opens week with N83 billion loss - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
7 ''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Naira falls to all-time low of 527 against dollar - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 Organised labour appeals to FG against electricity, petrol price hike — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 11 hours ago
10 Man kills another for taking position he was sacked from - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info