Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Final year Kaduna Polytechnic student dies after signing out celebration
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A final year Hospitality Management student of the Kaduna Polytechnic, Faith Favour, has died after her signing-out celebration.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Final year Kaduna Polytechnic student dies after signing out celebration Yaba Left Online:
Final year Kaduna Polytechnic student dies after signing out celebration
SAD! How A Final Year Kaduna Polytechnic Student Died After Signing Out (Pictures) Naija Loaded:
SAD! How A Final Year Kaduna Polytechnic Student Died After Signing Out (Pictures)
Final year Kaduna Polytechnic student dies after signing out celebration Naija Parrot:
Final year Kaduna Polytechnic student dies after signing out celebration
A final year student of Kaduna Polytechnic, Faith Favour, has died after her signing-out celebration two weeks ago One of her coursemates, Mhister Isaac disclosed the sad news on Facebook on Monday, August 30 but didn Instablog 9ja:
A final year student of Kaduna Polytechnic, Faith Favour, has died after her signing-out celebration two weeks ago One of her coursemates, Mhister Isaac disclosed the sad news on Facebook on Monday, August 30 but didn't give details
Heartbreaking! Final Year Kaduna Polytechnic Student Dies After Signing Out Celebration Tori News:
Heartbreaking! Final Year Kaduna Polytechnic Student Dies After Signing Out Celebration


   More Picks
1 Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 ''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Organised labour appeals to FG against electricity, petrol price hike — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 19 hours ago
6 Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating - The Punch, 11 hours ago
7 Obasanjo urges Nigerians to look inwards, develop local content — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 19 hours ago
8 Buhari reappoints Maritime Academy’s Rector Effedua - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Sammie reveals likely winner of reality show - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info