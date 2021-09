How I Risked My Life To Deliver N2.5m Ransom To My In-Law’s Abductors- RCCG Worshipper The Street Journal - Mr Kehinde Ibiteye, said he risked his life to deliver N2.5 million ransom to kidnappers of his brother-in-law, Mr Kayode Ajayi, and his son, Olawale, in a forest in Bwari area of the FCT. Ibiteye made this known while giving a special thanksgiving to ...



News Credibility Score: 50%