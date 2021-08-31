Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari launches post-NYSC job scheme to absorb 20,000 graduates annually
News photo Vanguard News  - PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday launched Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme designed to create new opportunities for 20,000 fresh graduates annually.

18 hours ago
