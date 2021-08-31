Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Housewife docked for converting home to brothel in Zaria
Daily Nigerian
- A mother of two, Altine Abdullahi, on Tuesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Kofar Fada Zaria for allegedly converting her home to a brothel.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Housewife docked for allegedly converting home to brothel in Zaria
Information Nigeria:
Housewife Docked For Allegedly Converting Home To Brothel In Zaria
The Eagle Online:
Housewife docked for allegedly converting home to brothel in Zaria
Pulse Nigeria:
Mother of 2 arraigned for allegedly converting her home to brothel
Politics Nigeria:
Woman in court for allegedly converting home to brothel in Kaduna
More Picks
1
Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] -
The Genius Media,
10 hours ago
3
Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
5
BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
I delivered N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors inside forest -RCCG worshipper -
The Punch,
1 day ago
7
Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
BBNaija: I wouldn’t feel bad if I don’t win N90m grand prize – Angel -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
10
Actor Gideon Okeke and wife welcome second son (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
One moment please...