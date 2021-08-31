Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Akeredolu signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law
The Punch  - Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimii Akeredolu has signed into law the Anti-Open Grazing Bill in line with Southern Governors Forum's resolution

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 ''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Organised labour appeals to FG against electricity, petrol price hike — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
5 Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating - The Punch, 13 hours ago
6 Buhari reappoints Maritime Academy’s Rector Effedua - The Nation, 1 day ago
7 Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Sammie reveals likely winner of reality show - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 TRANSFER: Real Madrid sign France star, Eduardo Camavinga - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
10 Sierra Leonean woman buys herself 2022 Lamborghini Huracan as birthday gift - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
