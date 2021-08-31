Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija 6: Angel’s Mother Reveals How She Tried To Audition Before Her Daughter
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

#BBNaija: “Show me where Angel said that I didn’t take care of her” – Angel’s mother blasts troll Yaba Left Online:
#BBNaija: “Show me where Angel said that I didn’t take care of her” – Angel’s mother blasts troll
#BBNaija I had you at age 16 and i will have you over and over again- Angel mother reveals Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
#BBNaija I had you at age 16 and i will have you over and over again- Angel mother reveals
#BBNaija: Angel’s Mother Reveals That She Had Her At 16 Naija on Point:
#BBNaija: Angel’s Mother Reveals That She Had Her At 16
“Show Me Where Angel Said that I Didn’t Take Care Of Her” –Angel’s Mother Slams Troll Gist 36:
“Show Me Where Angel Said that I Didn’t Take Care Of Her” –Angel’s Mother Slams Troll
#BBNaija 2021: “Show me where Angel said that I didn’t take care of her” - Angel’s mother blasts troll Luci Post:
#BBNaija 2021: “Show me where Angel said that I didn’t take care of her” - Angel’s mother blasts troll
“Show Me Where Angel Said that I Didn’t Take Care Of Her” –Angel’s Mother Slams Troll Republican Nigeria:
“Show Me Where Angel Said that I Didn’t Take Care Of Her” –Angel’s Mother Slams Troll
#BBNaija: "Show me where Angel said that I didn Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: "Show me where Angel said that I didn't take care of her" - Angel's mother blasts troll
BBNaija: “Show Me Where Angel Said that I Didn’t Take Care Of Her” –Angel Tori News:
BBNaija: “Show Me Where Angel Said that I Didn’t Take Care Of Her” –Angel's Mother Slams Troll


   More Picks
1 Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
3 Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 State of the Nation: Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits – Afenifere - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 2021 AfroBasket: D’Tigers Crash Out After Shock Defeat To Uganda - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
6 Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating - The Punch, 24 hours ago
7 Borno: ISWAP claims 10 Nigerian troops died in Rann attack - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
8 Nigeria paid $500m for new Tucano jets – US - The Nation, 20 hours ago
9 Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info