Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


September 1: ActionAid to NERC, halt the proposed electricity tariff increment
News photo Vanguard News  - As Nigerians groan under economic hardship amid frightening insecurity, NGO, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Tuesday, demanding a halt of alleged moves by NERC, to increase electricity tariff

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ActionAid seeks halt to new proposed power tariff The Guardian:
ActionAid seeks halt to new proposed power tariff
Electricity Tariff: ActionAid Urges NERC To Stop Planned Increase Leadership:
Electricity Tariff: ActionAid Urges NERC To Stop Planned Increase
Electricity Tariff: Actionaid Nigeria, wants FG to halt alleged planned hike AIT:
Electricity Tariff: Actionaid Nigeria, wants FG to halt alleged planned hike
September 1: ActionAid To NERC, Halt The Proposed Electricity Tariff Increment The Street Journal:
September 1: ActionAid To NERC, Halt The Proposed Electricity Tariff Increment
Group rejects Nigerian govt’s proposed electricity tariff increment Daily Nigerian:
Group rejects Nigerian govt’s proposed electricity tariff increment
ActionAid kicks against proposed electricity tariff increment The Eagle Online:
ActionAid kicks against proposed electricity tariff increment
Halt Proposed Electricity Tariff Hike, ActionAid Tells NERC The Tide:
Halt Proposed Electricity Tariff Hike, ActionAid Tells NERC


   More Picks
1 Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 ''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
7 Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Obasanjo urges Nigerians to look inwards, develop local content — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 24 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: I have anxiety disorder, Angel reveals - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 BBNaija S6: How I'll treat Maria when we see after the show - Queen - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info