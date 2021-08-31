Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
September 1: ActionAid to NERC, halt the proposed electricity tariff increment
Vanguard News
- As Nigerians groan under economic hardship amid frightening insecurity, NGO, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Tuesday, demanding a halt of alleged moves by NERC, to increase electricity tariff
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
ActionAid seeks halt to new proposed power tariff
Leadership:
Electricity Tariff: ActionAid Urges NERC To Stop Planned Increase
AIT:
Electricity Tariff: Actionaid Nigeria, wants FG to halt alleged planned hike
The Street Journal:
September 1: ActionAid To NERC, Halt The Proposed Electricity Tariff Increment
Daily Nigerian:
Group rejects Nigerian govt’s proposed electricity tariff increment
The Eagle Online:
ActionAid kicks against proposed electricity tariff increment
The Tide:
Halt Proposed Electricity Tariff Hike, ActionAid Tells NERC
More Picks
1
Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
5
''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
7
Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Obasanjo urges Nigerians to look inwards, develop local content — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
24 hours ago
9
BBNaija S6: I have anxiety disorder, Angel reveals -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
10
BBNaija S6: How I'll treat Maria when we see after the show - Queen -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...