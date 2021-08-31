Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Journalists barred as military inducts six A-29 Super Tucano
News photo Daily Trust  - The newsmen detailed to cover the induction ceremony of the six newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Order of Battle, were on Tuesday barred

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Military Keeps Out Journalists, ‘Quietly’ Inducts Six A-29 Super Tucano News Break:
Military Keeps Out Journalists, ‘Quietly’ Inducts Six A-29 Super Tucano
USA Made A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft Officially Inducted into Nigerian Air Force CKN Nigeria:
USA Made A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft Officially Inducted into Nigerian Air Force
A-29 Super Tucano aircraft officially inducted into Nigerian Air Force The Eagle Online:
A-29 Super Tucano aircraft officially inducted into Nigerian Air Force
Journalists Barred As Military Inducts Six A-29 Super Tucano Affairs TV:
Journalists Barred As Military Inducts Six A-29 Super Tucano
U.S.-made A-29 Super Tucano aircraft officially inducted into NAF, to be deployed in war against Boko Haram/ISWAP Global Upfront:
U.S.-made A-29 Super Tucano aircraft officially inducted into NAF, to be deployed in war against Boko Haram/ISWAP


   More Picks
1 Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 BBNaija 2021: ‘Very Shameful’ – Reactions as photo of married woman, Tega cuddling with Boma under the duvet surfaces - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
3 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 "It cost me 2.5 million to live in Nigeria for two months" UK-based woman who visited Nigeria says her heart bleeds for the poor in the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Nigeria stock market opens week with N83 billion loss - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
7 ''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Naira falls to all-time low of 527 against dollar - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 Organised labour appeals to FG against electricity, petrol price hike — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
10 Man kills another for taking position he was sacked from - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info