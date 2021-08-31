Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cholera outbreak: Borno govt confirms 43 deaths, 559 cases
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Borno State Commissioner for Health, Mrs Juliana Bitrus, has confirmed the death of 43 persons from cholera outbreak in the state.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Borno Govt confirms 559 cholera cases, 43 deaths Vanguard News:
Borno Govt confirms 559 cholera cases, 43 deaths
Borno Govt Confirms 559 Cholera Cases, 43 Deaths Leadership:
Borno Govt Confirms 559 Cholera Cases, 43 Deaths
Cholera: Borno confirms 559 cases, 43 deaths The Punch:
Cholera: Borno confirms 559 cases, 43 deaths
43 dead, 559 infected in Borno cholera outbreak Daily Trust:
43 dead, 559 infected in Borno cholera outbreak
Borno govt confirms 559 cholera cases, 43 deaths Ripples Nigeria:
Borno govt confirms 559 cholera cases, 43 deaths
Borno Declares Outbreak Of Cholera After Death of 43 Persons Independent:
Borno Declares Outbreak Of Cholera After Death of 43 Persons
Borno Govt confirms 559 cholera cases, 43 deaths Prompt News:
Borno Govt confirms 559 cholera cases, 43 deaths
Cholera Outbreak: 43 dead, 559 infected in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria Global Upfront:
Cholera Outbreak: 43 dead, 559 infected in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] - The Genius Media, 11 hours ago
3 Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 State of the Nation: Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits – Afenifere - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 Nigeria paid $500m for new Tucano jets – US - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 BBNaija: I wouldn’t feel bad if I don’t win N90m grand prize – Angel - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info