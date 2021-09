2021 AfroBasket: D’Tigers Crash Out After Shock Defeat To Uganda

Coach Mike Brown's side suffered their second defeat of the competition after losing 80 ... Complete Sports - Nigeria's D'Tigers have crashed out of the 2021 AfroBasket in Rwanda after a shock defeat to Uganda, in the round of 16 on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.Coach Mike Brown's side suffered their second defeat of the competition after losing 80 ...



