BBNaija: Video Of Boma And Tega Kissing For 15 Seconds Goes Viral
Independent  - Big Brother Naija housemates, Boma and Tega have been spotted kissing in a 15 seconds video.  This is coming after the male housemate and the female housemate who is married, ignited a controversy after beingspotted under the duvet recently.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

