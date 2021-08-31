Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Governor Aminu Masari has banned the transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states in the country.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Katsina Bans Inter-State Transport Of Cattle
Information Nigeria:
Masari Bans Transportation Of Cattle From Katsina To Other States
Independent:
Katsina Bans Inter-State Transport Of Cattle
Pulse Nigeria:
Banditry: Masari closes markets, roads; bans transportation of cattle
PM News:
Gov. Masari closes markets, roads; bans transportation of cattle - P.M. News
The News Guru:
Buhari's home State bans transportation of cattle to other States in Nigeria
Infotrust News:
Masari Bans Transportation Of Cattle From Katsina To Other States
Star News:
Katsina Bans Inter-State Transport Of Cattle
More Picks
1
Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
BBNaija 2021: ‘Very Shameful’ – Reactions as photo of married woman, Tega cuddling with Boma under the duvet surfaces -
The Info NG,
23 hours ago
3
Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
"It cost me 2.5 million to live in Nigeria for two months" UK-based woman who visited Nigeria says her heart bleeds for the poor in the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Nigeria stock market opens week with N83 billion loss -
Peoples Gazette,
24 hours ago
7
''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Naira falls to all-time low of 527 against dollar -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
9
Organised labour appeals to FG against electricity, petrol price hike — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
13 hours ago
10
Man kills another for taking position he was sacked from -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
