Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
BBNaija S6: How I'll treat Maria when we see after the show - Queen
The Punch
- Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Queen, has revealed how she'll treat ex-housemate, Maria, when they see each other after the show.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Wasn’t Expecting Maria To Be Evicted – Queen
Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija S6: How I’ll treat Maria when we see after the show – Queen
Salone:
WOW !!!: BBNaija: How I Will Treat Maria When We See After The Show – Queen Speaks
Dee Reporters:
BBNaija housemate Queen reveals how she will treat Maria when they see after the show
Republican Nigeria:
How I Will Treat Maria When We See After The Show – Queen Speaks
Gist 36:
How I Will Treat Maria When We See After The Show – Queen Speaks
Tori News:
BBNaija: How I Will Treat Maria When We See After The Show – Queen Speaks
More Picks
1
Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
"It cost me 2.5 million to live in Nigeria for two months" UK-based woman who visited Nigeria says her heart bleeds for the poor in the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Naira falls to all-time low of 527 against dollar -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
Organised labour appeals to FG against electricity, petrol price hike — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
15 hours ago
9
BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
10
Man kills another for taking position he was sacked from -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
