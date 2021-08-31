Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PARALYMPIC GAMES: Agunbiade, Olufemi advance to semis of table tennis event
Vanguard News  - Tajudeen Agunbiade and Alabi Olufemi on Tuesday in Tokyo qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s team event of the table tennis

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 "It cost me 2.5 million to live in Nigeria for two months" UK-based woman who visited Nigeria says her heart bleeds for the poor in the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 ''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Naira falls to all-time low of 527 against dollar - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Organised labour appeals to FG against electricity, petrol price hike — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 15 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 Man kills another for taking position he was sacked from - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
