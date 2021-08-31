Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

DEADLINE DAY: Arsenal snap up Tomiyasu from Bologna, plus other confirmed deals
Vanguard News  - Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Japanese defender, Takehiro Tomiyasu from Serie A side Bologna for a reported £17.2m on deadline day.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

