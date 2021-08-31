Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court Freezes Suspended Abiodun’s Aide’s Bank Accounts, Seizes Lekki Home
News photo The Nigeria Lawyer  - A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos Tuesday ordered the interim forfeiture of the funds and properties traced to Mr Abidemi Ganiyu Rufai, the suspended aide of the Ogun Governor facing wire fraud charges in the United States.

