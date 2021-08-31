Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria paid $500m for new Tucano jets – US
The Nation  - The Federal Government procured the twelve new A-29 Super Tucano jets at a whopping $500 million, making it the highest single arms purchase in sub-Saharan Africa, the US Department of Defence has disclosed.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The United States Tuesday said Nigeria procured 12 new A-29 Super Tucano jets at a sum of $500 million. Daily Trust:
The United States Tuesday said Nigeria procured 12 new A-29 Super Tucano jets at a sum of $500 million.
Nigeria Paid $500m For New Tucano Jets - US The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigeria Paid $500m For New Tucano Jets - US
247 U Reports:
Nigeria paid $500m for new Tucano jets – US
Nigeria paid $500m for new Tucano jets – US Star News:
Nigeria paid $500m for new Tucano jets – US
Dee Reporters:
US reveals million of dollars Nigeria paid for Tucano jets


   More Picks
1 Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 "It cost me 2.5 million to live in Nigeria for two months" UK-based woman who visited Nigeria says her heart bleeds for the poor in the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 ''I now have to buy a new gun''- Comedian Basketmouth jokingly says as he shares adorable photos of his baby girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Naira falls to all-time low of 527 against dollar - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 Organised labour appeals to FG against electricity, petrol price hike — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 18 hours ago
9 Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
10 Obasanjo urges Nigerians to look inwards, develop local content — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info