Retired Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi Arrives Defence Intelligence Agency After Being Declared Wanted Over Channels TV's Anti-Buhari Interview

A top source told SaharaReporters that the former Navy commander arrived ... Sahara Reporters - Retired Nigerian Navy Commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, has arrived at the Military Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Abuja a few days after he was declared wanted by the agency.A top source told SaharaReporters that the former Navy commander arrived ...



News Credibility Score: 99%