Education: Osinbajo unveils Buhari govt’s plan for every Nigerian child
Daily Post  - The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has unveiled the Federal Government’s plan for every Nigerian child. Osinbajo said the Federal Government’s plan and purpose is to ensure that no Nigerian child is denied access to basic education.

6 hours ago
