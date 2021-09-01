Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Pele reacts as Ronaldo returns to Man Utd
Daily Post  - Brazil football legend, Pele, has congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo following his return to Manchester United. Ronaldo’s return to United from Juventus was

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Pele Reacts As Ronaldo Officially Returns To Man United Naija Loaded:
EPL: Pele Reacts As Ronaldo Officially Returns To Man United
Pele Reacts As Ronaldo Officially Returns To Man Utd Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Pele Reacts As Ronaldo Officially Returns To Man Utd
Pele sends message to Ronaldo on Man Utd return The News Guru:
Pele sends message to Ronaldo on Man Utd return
What Pele Said On Ronaldo The New Diplomat:
What Pele Said On Ronaldo's Move To Man United


   More Picks
1 Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] - The Genius Media, 16 hours ago
2 Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Ex Pension Reform boss, Maina to remain in prison as Court denies new bail application - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Transfer deadline day: Chelsea sign Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 State of the Nation: Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits – Afenifere - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Actress Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Total Nigeria Plc gets new MD - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Nigeria paid $500m for new Tucano jets – US - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Borno: ISWAP claims 10 Nigerian troops died in Rann attack - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info