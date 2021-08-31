Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Atiku, serving govs, ex-govs arrive Ibadan Wednesday as Makinde unveils Lekan Salami Sports Complex
Vanguard News
- Abubakar Atiku, Rotimi Akeredolu, Godwin Obaseki, Amaju Pinnick, will join Seyi Makinde, to officially unveil the remodelled Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Makinde to unveil new-look Lekan Salami Stadium today
Independent:
Atiku, Serving Govs, Ex-Govs To Arrive Ibadan On Wednesday
TVC News:
Atiku, Others storm Ibadan as Gov. Makinde unveils stadium
CKN Nigeria:
Atiku, Serving Govs, Ex-govs Arrive Ibadan Today For Lekan Salami Renovated Stadium Opening
Prompt News:
Atiku, Govs to Grace Unveiling of Remodelled Lekan Salami Sports Complex
Oyo Gist:
Governor Makinde set to unveil the newly remodelled Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba in Ibadan
The Eagle Online:
Atiku, governors arrive Ibadan as Makinde unveils sports complex
More Picks
1
Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
BBNaija: Tega Reveals What She’ll Do If Her Marriage Crashes After The Show -
Talk Glitz,
23 hours ago
3
Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
5
I delivered N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors inside forest -RCCG worshipper -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
6
How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
7
Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
8
BBNaija S6: How I'll treat Maria when we see after the show - Queen -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
9
Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
BBNaija: I wouldn’t feel bad if I don’t win N90m grand prize – Angel -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
