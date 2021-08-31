Post News
News at a Glance
2023: Goodluck Jonathan will dump PDP for APC presidential ticket – Bamgbose
Daily Post
- A chieftain of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Barr. Olusegun Bamgbose, has said that former President Goodluck Jonathan will defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC, soon.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Peoples Daily:
2023 Presidency: Jonathan to dump PDP for APC ticket – NNPP chieftain, Bamgbose
The Info Stride:
2023: Goodluck Jonathan Will Dump Pdp For Apc Presidential Ticket — Bamgbose
Republican Nigeria:
“Goodluck Jonathan will dump PDP for APC presidential ticket”
Naija News:
'Goodluck Jonathan Snubbing PDP Internal Crisis, Set To Grab APC Presidential Ticket'
Tunde Ednut:
‘Goodluck Jonathan Snubbing PDP Internal Crisis, Set To Grab APC Presidential Ticket’
