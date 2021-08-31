Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

State of the Nation: Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits – Afenifere
News photo Vanguard News  - By Dapo Akinrefon THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Tuesday, urged Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits warning that Nigeria is fast moving into the precipice.

14 hours ago
