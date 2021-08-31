Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

TRANSFER: Real Madrid sign France star, Eduardo Camavinga
Daily Trust  - Real Madrid have signed France midfield prodigy, Eduardo Camavinga, from Rennes just before the European transfer deadline on Tuesday, the two clubs confirmed.

47 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

