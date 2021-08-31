Post News
News at a Glance
Transfer deadline day: Chelsea sign Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez
Daily Post
- Chelsea have finally agreed a loan move with Atletico Madrid for Saul Niguez before the close of the transfer window.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
OFFICIAL: Chelsea Sign Saul Niguez On Loan From Atletico Madrid
Nigerian Tribune:
Chelsea Secure Loan Deal For Atletico's Saul Niguez
The Guardian:
Chelsea secure loan deal for Atletico's Saul
The Herald:
Chelsea sign on loan Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul | Sports | herald.ng
Independent:
Chelsea Sign On Loan Atletico Madrid Midfielder Saul
The News Guru:
Chelsea sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez
PM News:
Chelsea sign Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez on loan - P.M. News
News Break:
Transfer Deadline: Saul Joins Chelsea, Griezmann Rejoins Atletico Madrid, Other Deals
News Verge:
Chelsea sign on loan Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul — NEWSVERGE
Daily Nigerian:
Chelsea sign on loan Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul
Pulse Nigeria:
Chelsea secure loan deal for Atletico's Saul
The Eagle Online:
Chelsea sign on loan Atletico Madrid midfielder after Lukaku
Fresh Reporters:
EPL: Saul Niguez Reveals Who Convinced Him To Join Chelsea
More Picks
1
Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] -
The Genius Media,
17 hours ago
2
Transfer deadline day: Chelsea sign Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
Actor Bishop Umoh popularly known as 'Okon Lagos' show off his new house -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
State of the Nation: Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits – Afenifere -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
5
Actress Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Total Nigeria Plc gets new MD -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
7
Borno: ISWAP claims 10 Nigerian troops died in Rann attack -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
8
COVID-19: 2.9 million Nigerians fully vaccinated, says NPHCDA — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
10 hours ago
9
Actor Gideon Okeke and wife welcome second son (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Whitemoney speaks on relationship with Queen outside reality show -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
