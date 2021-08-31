Post News
News at a Glance
No New Constitution, No 2023 Election, Afenifere Insists
Independent
- ABEOKUTA – The leader of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has said that leaders of the group have resolved to preach “no new constitution, no 2023 election” to their people in the country.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
