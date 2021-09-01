Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Have Not Resigned As PDP National Chairman – Secondus
News photo Leadership  - National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has dismissed claims that he has resigned his position.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rivers PDP ward suspends national chairman Secondus The Punch:
Rivers PDP ward suspends national chairman Secondus
Embattled Rivers PDP National Ward Chairman, Uche Secondus Suspended The Will:
Embattled Rivers PDP National Ward Chairman, Uche Secondus Suspended
Rivers PDP ward suspends national chairman Secondus The Eagle Online:
Rivers PDP ward suspends national chairman Secondus
Rivers PDP Ward Suspends National Chairman, Secondus Republican Nigeria:
Rivers PDP Ward Suspends National Chairman, Secondus
Rivers PDP Ward Suspends National Chairman, Secondus Tori News:
Rivers PDP Ward Suspends National Chairman, Secondus


   More Picks
1 Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] - The Genius Media, 17 hours ago
2 Transfer deadline day: Chelsea sign Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Actor Bishop Umoh popularly known as 'Okon Lagos' show off his new house - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 State of the Nation: Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits – Afenifere - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 Actress Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Total Nigeria Plc gets new MD - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Borno: ISWAP claims 10 Nigerian troops died in Rann attack - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
8 COVID-19: 2.9 million Nigerians fully vaccinated, says NPHCDA — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 10 hours ago
9 Actor Gideon Okeke and wife welcome second son (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Whitemoney speaks on relationship with Queen outside reality show - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info