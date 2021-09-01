Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Reps C’ttee gives Customs 2 weeks to reduce its18 cargo clearing stages
National Accord
- The House of Representatives Committee on Customs has given the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) two weeks to reduce its 18 cargo clearing stages to four, [...]
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
More Picks
1
Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] -
The Genius Media,
13 hours ago
3
Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
State of the Nation: Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits – Afenifere -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
5
2021 AfroBasket: D’Tigers Crash Out After Shock Defeat To Uganda -
Complete Sports,
22 hours ago
6
Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
7
Borno: ISWAP claims 10 Nigerian troops died in Rann attack -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
8
Nigeria paid $500m for new Tucano jets – US -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
9
Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
