Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


SUBEB suspends teacher for allegedly defiling 14 pupils in Niger school
News photo Daily Post  - The Grade two teacher of Central Primary School Karabonde, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger state, Alhaji Usman Galadima who allegedly defiled 14

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

SUBEB suspends HIV positive teacher accused of defiling 14 pupils Linda Ikeji Blog:
SUBEB suspends HIV positive teacher accused of defiling 14 pupils
HIV Positive Teacher Suspended, In Custody For Allegedly Defiling 14 Pupils In Niger Independent:
HIV Positive Teacher Suspended, In Custody For Allegedly Defiling 14 Pupils In Niger
Teacher suspended for defiling 14 female pupils in Niger State Ripples Nigeria:
Teacher suspended for defiling 14 female pupils in Niger State
Teacher Accused of Defiling 14 Pupils In Niger Suspended The Will:
Teacher Accused of Defiling 14 Pupils In Niger Suspended
SUBEB Suspends Teacher For Allegedly Defiling 14 Pupils In Niger Global Village Extra:
SUBEB Suspends Teacher For Allegedly Defiling 14 Pupils In Niger
SUBEB suspends teacher for allegedly defiling 14 pupils in Niger school Within Nigeria:
SUBEB suspends teacher for allegedly defiling 14 pupils in Niger school
SUBEB Suspends Teacher For Allegedly Defiling 14 Pupils In Niger School Infotrust News:
SUBEB Suspends Teacher For Allegedly Defiling 14 Pupils In Niger School
HIV Positive Teacher Rapes, Assaults 14 School Pupils In Niger State Tunde Ednut:
HIV Positive Teacher Rapes, Assaults 14 School Pupils In Niger State
HIV Positive Teacher Rapes, Assaults 14 School Pupils In Niger State Naija News:
HIV Positive Teacher Rapes, Assaults 14 School Pupils In Niger State


   More Picks
1 Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] - The Genius Media, 17 hours ago
2 Transfer deadline day: Chelsea sign Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Actor Bishop Umoh popularly known as 'Okon Lagos' show off his new house - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 State of the Nation: Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits – Afenifere - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 Actress Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Total Nigeria Plc gets new MD - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Borno: ISWAP claims 10 Nigerian troops died in Rann attack - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
8 COVID-19: 2.9 million Nigerians fully vaccinated, says NPHCDA — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 10 hours ago
9 Actor Gideon Okeke and wife welcome second son (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Whitemoney speaks on relationship with Queen outside reality show - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info