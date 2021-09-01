Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Real have to wait for Mbappe as PSG decide they don't need the money
News photo The Guardian  - Paris Saint-Germain got Lionel Messi but that has somehow turned out not to be the most remarkable moment of the transfer window for them.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PSG to try a third time to get Mbappe to sign Daily Nigerian:
PSG to try a third time to get Mbappe to sign
PSG to try a third time to get Mbappe to sign The News Guru:
PSG to try a third time to get Mbappe to sign
PSG to try a third time to get Mbappe to sign Prompt News:
PSG to try a third time to get Mbappe to sign
Kylian Mbappe Pre-contract with Real Madrid in January all Set Republican Nigeria:
Kylian Mbappe Pre-contract with Real Madrid in January all Set
Kylian Mbappe Pre-contract with Real Madrid in January all Set | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
Kylian Mbappe Pre-contract with Real Madrid in January all Set | GoalBall


   More Picks
1 Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] - The Genius Media, 14 hours ago
2 Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Ex Pension Reform boss, Maina to remain in prison as Court denies new bail application - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 State of the Nation: Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits – Afenifere - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 Actress Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 2021 AfroBasket: D’Tigers Crash Out After Shock Defeat To Uganda - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
7 Borno: ISWAP claims 10 Nigerian troops died in Rann attack - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
8 Nigeria paid $500m for new Tucano jets – US - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
10 Total Nigeria Plc gets new MD - The Punch, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info