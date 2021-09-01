Post News
News at a Glance
I discussed insecurity with my son hours before he was killed -Senator Na'Allah
The Punch
- I discussed insecurity with my son hours before he was killed -Senator Na'Allah
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Senator Na’Allah: What I told my son 8 hours before his death
Sahara Reporters:
What My Son Told Me Eight Hours Before His Death – Senator Na’Allah
Naija News:
Senator’s Son Killed Hours After They Discussed Insecurity In Nigeria
Republican Nigeria:
I Discussed Insecurity With My Son Just 8 Hours Before His Murder – Senator Na’Allah Reveals
Tunde Ednut:
Senator’s Son Killed Hours After They Discussed Insecurity In Nigeria
The New Diplomat:
My Last Discussion With Murdered Son, Senator Na'Allah Reveals
Within Nigeria:
Senator Na’Allah: What I told my son 8 hours before his death
More Picks
1
Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] -
The Genius Media,
23 hours ago
2
Actress Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
This will cause serious pains to Nigerian - NLC kicks against electricity tariff increase -
Legit,
15 hours ago
4
Actor Bishop Umoh popularly known as 'Okon Lagos' show off his new house -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Total Nigeria Plc gets new MD -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
6
I Have Not Resigned As PDP National Chairman – Secondus -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
7
BBNaija: I’ll do more for highlights if I was single – Tega tells Cross -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
8
Borno: ISWAP claims 10 Nigerian troops died in Rann attack -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
9
BBNaija: I failed my first diploma because lecturer wanted sex – Queen -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
COVID-19: 2.9 million Nigerians fully vaccinated, says NPHCDA — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
16 hours ago
