Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
BBNaija: Whitemoney speaks on relationship with Queen outside reality show
Daily Post
- Whitemoney, one of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemates, has spoken on possibility of having a relationship with Queen outside the house.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Whitemoney Speaks On Relationship With Queen Outside Reality Show – See What He Said
Oyo Gist:
BBNaija: “Queen wants to ship with me but I don’t want to”- Whitemoney
Benco News:
BBNaija: Whitemoney Speaks On Relationship With Queen Outside Reality Show
Gist 36:
Whitemoney Speaks On Relationship With Queen Outside Reality Show
Republican Nigeria:
Whitemoney Speaks On Relationship With Queen Outside Reality Show
Glamsquad Magazine:
Whitemoney speaks on relationship with Queen outside BBNaija
Anaedo Online:
BBNaija: What I Think of Relationship Between Me And Queen Outside The House – Whitemoney
Tori News:
BBNaija: Whitemoney Speaks On Relationship With Queen Outside Reality Show
More Picks
1
Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] -
The Genius Media,
13 hours ago
3
Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
State of the Nation: Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits – Afenifere -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
5
2021 AfroBasket: D’Tigers Crash Out After Shock Defeat To Uganda -
Complete Sports,
22 hours ago
6
Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
7
Borno: ISWAP claims 10 Nigerian troops died in Rann attack -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
8
Nigeria paid $500m for new Tucano jets – US -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
9
Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
