Uzoho And Apoel Nicosia Part Ways By Mutual Consent
News photo Complete Sports  - Francis Uzoho and Apoel Nicosia have parted ways by mutual consent, the Cypriot club has announced, reports Completesports.com.
The Nigeria international linked up with Apoel Nicosia from Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna last summer.
The 22-

15 hours ago
