Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court remands man for allegedly defiling 8-year-old girl
Pulse Nigeria  - A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday remanded a 19-year-old man, Tanzilu Rabiu, in a Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling an 8-year-old girl

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

40-year-old man remanded for allegedly defiling daughter in Ekiti Vanguard News:
40-year-old man remanded for allegedly defiling daughter in Ekiti
40-year-old man remanded for allegedly defiling teenage daughter Daily Post:
40-year-old man remanded for allegedly defiling teenage daughter
Man remanded for defiling eight year old child The Street Journal:
Man remanded for defiling eight year old child
Court remands man for allegedly defiling minor The Eagle Online:
Court remands man for allegedly defiling minor
Ekiti man allegedly lures 17-year-old daughter to hotel, rapes her after promising to take her to Malaysia Within Nigeria:
Ekiti man allegedly lures 17-year-old daughter to hotel, rapes her after promising to take her to Malaysia


   More Picks
1 Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] - The Genius Media, 10 hours ago
3 Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Actor Uche Maduagwu dares Jim Iyke after beating - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Kayvee announces recovery after withdrawal from show - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 I delivered N2.5m ransom to my in-law’s abductors inside forest -RCCG worshipper - The Punch, 1 day ago
7 Just because you don't like someone, doesn't mean God wouldn't bless the person - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 BBNaija: I wouldn’t feel bad if I don’t win N90m grand prize – Angel - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
10 Actor Gideon Okeke and wife welcome second son (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info