Ikpeazu's wife to offset medical bill of abused 10-year-old girl
News photo Daily Post  - Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, wife of the Governor of Abia State has taken over the cost of treatment for a 10-year-old girl who was abused by one, Mrs Zazi David

11 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Abia State Governor Ikpeazu’s Wife To Offset Medical Bill Of Abused 10 Year Old Girl Naija Loaded:
Abia State Governor Ikpeazu’s Wife To Offset Medical Bill Of Abused 10 Year Old Girl
Abused 10-year-old Girl: Gov Ikpeazu Global Village Extra:
Abused 10-year-old Girl: Gov Ikpeazu's Wife To Offset Medical Bill
Gov Ikpeazu’s Wife To Pay Medical Bill Of Molested 10-year-old Girl Republican Nigeria:
Gov Ikpeazu’s Wife To Pay Medical Bill Of Molested 10-year-old Girl
Gov Ikpeazu’s Wife To Pay Medical Bill Of Molested 10-year-old Girl Tori News:
Gov Ikpeazu’s Wife To Pay Medical Bill Of Molested 10-year-old Girl


