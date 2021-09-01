Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


VFD Group kicks off trainee program to create opportunities for graduates
News photo The Citizen  - In the fourth quarter of 2020, unemployment rate in Nigeria increased to 33.30 percent from 27.10 percent in the second quarter of 2020 according to the Bureau of Statistics. The rate of unemployment in Nigeria continues to increase at an alarming rate ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

VFD Group Begins Fourth Graduate Trainee Program Inside Business Nigeria:
VFD Group Begins Fourth Graduate Trainee Program
VFD Group Kicks-off Graduate Trainee Program Prompt News:
VFD Group Kicks-off Graduate Trainee Program
VFD Group kicks off graduate trainee programme The Eagle Online:
VFD Group kicks off graduate trainee programme
APPLY: VFD Group commences graduate trainee program Tech Economy:
APPLY: VFD Group commences graduate trainee program
VFD Group Kicks-off Graduate Trainee Program to Create Opportunities for Graduates Investor King:
VFD Group Kicks-off Graduate Trainee Program to Create Opportunities for Graduates
VFD Group Kicks-off Graduate Trainee Program to Create Opportunities Business Hilights:
VFD Group Kicks-off Graduate Trainee Program to Create Opportunities


   More Picks
1 Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] - The Genius Media, 16 hours ago
2 Governor Masari bans transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 Ex Pension Reform boss, Maina to remain in prison as Court denies new bail application - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Transfer deadline day: Chelsea sign Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 State of the Nation: Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits – Afenifere - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Actress Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Total Nigeria Plc gets new MD - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Nigeria paid $500m for new Tucano jets – US - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Borno: ISWAP claims 10 Nigerian troops died in Rann attack - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info