Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Zamfara Gov't Closes All Schools Following Abduction
The Trent
- Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara State, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, ordered the immediate closure of primary and
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Zamfara Govt Orders Closure Of Schools After Students’ Abduction
The News Guru:
Matawalle orders indefinite closure of Zamfara schools after fresh abduction
Global Village Extra:
Students’ Abduction: Zamfara Govt Orders Closure Of Schools
Within Nigeria:
Zamfara govt orders closure of schools over fresh bandits’ attack
Tunde Ednut:
Zamfara govt orders closure of schools over fresh bandits’ attack
More Picks
1
Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] -
The Genius Media,
22 hours ago
2
Actress Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
This will cause serious pains to Nigerian - NLC kicks against electricity tariff increase -
Legit,
14 hours ago
4
Actor Bishop Umoh popularly known as 'Okon Lagos' show off his new house -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Total Nigeria Plc gets new MD -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
6
I Have Not Resigned As PDP National Chairman – Secondus -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
7
Borno: ISWAP claims 10 Nigerian troops died in Rann attack -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
COVID-19: 2.9 million Nigerians fully vaccinated, says NPHCDA — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
15 hours ago
9
Actor Gideon Okeke and wife welcome second son (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Whitemoney speaks on relationship with Queen outside reality show -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...