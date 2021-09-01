Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fresh Headache For Secondus As Rivers PDP Ward Suspends Him
The Nigeria Lawyer  - The Peoples Democratic Party Ward 5 in Ikuru town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has suspended the embattled National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

