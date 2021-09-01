Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Ali Daei's international scoring record after scoring his with 110th and 111th goals for Portugal
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Cristiano Ronaldo has broken Ali Daei's 15-year international goalscoring record after netting his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in an epic comeback win.
Ronaldo’s
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Punch Newspapers Ronaldo breaks all-time international scoring record Sports
Ripples Nigeria:
Ronaldo breaks int’l goalscoring record, seals dramatic win for Portugal
Independent:
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Int’l Scoring Record, Scores Brace In Portugal Win Over North Ireland
PM News:
Ronaldo sets new international goal record - P.M. News
The Will:
#ronaldo becomes all time International top scorer as his brace against Republic of Ireland lifts him above Iran Ali Daei. He leads the chart at 111 goals for Portugal Follow us for more...
Edujandon:
Portugal vs Ireland: Ronaldo nets brace to becomes international top scorer
News Breakers:
Ronaldo Now All-Time Highest Scorer of International Goals
More Picks
1
Like Angel And Boma, Tega And Boma Caught Doing It Under Duvet [VIDEO] -
The Genius Media,
23 hours ago
2
Actress Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
This will cause serious pains to Nigerian - NLC kicks against electricity tariff increase -
Legit,
15 hours ago
4
Actor Bishop Umoh popularly known as 'Okon Lagos' show off his new house -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Total Nigeria Plc gets new MD -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
6
I Have Not Resigned As PDP National Chairman – Secondus -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
7
BBNaija: I’ll do more for highlights if I was single – Tega tells Cross -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
8
Borno: ISWAP claims 10 Nigerian troops died in Rann attack -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
9
BBNaija: I failed my first diploma because lecturer wanted sex – Queen -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
COVID-19: 2.9 million Nigerians fully vaccinated, says NPHCDA — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...