Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


US Court jails Nigerian hacker for stealing $280,000 Covid-19 benefits
News photo National Accord  - A Nigerian, Bamidele Muraina, has been jailed in the United States for hacking into tax preparation firms and filing fraudulent unemployment benefit claims and tax [...]

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Hacker Who Stole Covid Benefits Jailed In US Channels Television:
Nigerian Hacker Who Stole Covid Benefits Jailed In US
US Jails Nigerian Hacker For Stolen COVID-19 Benefits Independent:
US Jails Nigerian Hacker For Stolen COVID-19 Benefits
Nigerian Hacker Who Stole Covid Benefits Jailed In US Information Nigeria:
Nigerian Hacker Who Stole Covid Benefits Jailed In US
Nigerian jailed in US for stealing from COVID-19 relief fund Pulse Nigeria:
Nigerian jailed in US for stealing from COVID-19 relief fund
Nigerian hacker who stole COVID-19 benefits jailed in US The Eagle Online:
Nigerian hacker who stole COVID-19 benefits jailed in US
US jails another Nigerian, Bamidele Muraina, for stealing COVID-19 benefits of unemployed citizens The News Guru:
US jails another Nigerian, Bamidele Muraina, for stealing COVID-19 benefits of unemployed citizens
U.S. court jails Nigerian hacker for$2.6m unemployment benefit fraud The Street Journal:
U.S. court jails Nigerian hacker for$2.6m unemployment benefit fraud
Nigerian jailed in US for stealing from COVID-19 relief fund Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian jailed in US for stealing from COVID-19 relief fund
Nigerian jailed in US for stealing from COVID-19 relief fund Within Nigeria:
Nigerian jailed in US for stealing from COVID-19 relief fund


   More Picks
1 LG Polls: Kaduna's first attempt at e-voting goes awry as hoodlums snatch, destroy over 41 Electronic Voting Machines - The News Guru, 9 hours ago
2 Ex-Nigeria international, Finidi George appointed as new coach of Enyimba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 FG should make Wizkid Nigeria’s global ambassador, he projects the country more positively than all our Embassies – Reno Omokri - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
4 US Court jails Nigerian hacker for stealing $280,000 Covid-19 benefits - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 BBNaija: I enjoyed my friendship with Pere – Maria says as she lists top 5 - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Nigerian singer Tems and Canadian rapper Drake spotted eating together in new video, Nigerians react - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Angel clears self of love-making, missing condoms - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Buhari Has Granted Approval For The Construction Of NDLEA Barracks - Marwa - Biz Watch Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Liberia: I jumped off my seat – Sanwo-Olu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Headline: Atiku, Murray-Bruce react to murder of Sowore’s brother - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info