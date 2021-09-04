Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Angel clears self of love-making, missing condoms
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Angel has denied reports that she has made love in the house. Recall that Maria had complained of missing condoms in the house before her eviction.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#BBNaija: Angel clears self of missing condoms, states intention of not planning to sleep with anyone Yaba Left Online:
#BBNaija: Angel clears self of missing condoms, states intention of not planning to sleep with anyone
BBNaija: Angel Clears Self Of Love-Making, Missing Condoms Benco News:
BBNaija: Angel Clears Self Of Love-Making, Missing Condoms
Angel Clears Herself Of Love-Making, Missing Condoms In Biggie’s House Gist 36:
Angel Clears Herself Of Love-Making, Missing Condoms In Biggie’s House
Angel Clears Herself Of Love-Making, Missing Condoms In Biggie’s House Republican Nigeria:
Angel Clears Herself Of Love-Making, Missing Condoms In Biggie’s House
#BBNaija: Angel clears self of missing condoms, states intention of not planning to sleep with anyone Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: Angel clears self of missing condoms, states intention of not planning to sleep with anyone
#BBNaija: Angel clears self of missing condoms, states intention of not planning to sleep with anyone Naija Parrot:
#BBNaija: Angel clears self of missing condoms, states intention of not planning to sleep with anyone
BBNaija: Angel Clears Herself Of Love-Making, Missing Condoms In Biggie Tori News:
BBNaija: Angel Clears Herself Of Love-Making, Missing Condoms In Biggie's House


   More Picks
1 LG Polls: Kaduna's first attempt at e-voting goes awry as hoodlums snatch, destroy over 41 Electronic Voting Machines - The News Guru, 9 hours ago
2 Ex-Nigeria international, Finidi George appointed as new coach of Enyimba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 FG should make Wizkid Nigeria’s global ambassador, he projects the country more positively than all our Embassies – Reno Omokri - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
4 US Court jails Nigerian hacker for stealing $280,000 Covid-19 benefits - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 BBNaija: I enjoyed my friendship with Pere – Maria says as she lists top 5 - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Nigerian singer Tems and Canadian rapper Drake spotted eating together in new video, Nigerians react - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Angel clears self of love-making, missing condoms - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Buhari Has Granted Approval For The Construction Of NDLEA Barracks - Marwa - Biz Watch Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Liberia: I jumped off my seat – Sanwo-Olu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Headline: Atiku, Murray-Bruce react to murder of Sowore’s brother - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info